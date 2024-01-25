Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore's HONfest is coming to an end, organizers say

/ The Baltimore Banner

Your Thursday afternoon news roundup 1/25/2024
Your Thursday afternoon news roundup 1/25/2024 02:14

That's a wrap, hon.

After thirty years of HONfest, the annual gathering is retiring, according to an email shared Wednesday night by Wendy Sites, a HONfest vendor and logistics coordinator.

"It's a lot of work. We have elderly parents now and lives change and things change. We thought it was time. Can't do it all," Sites said.

In the email, Sites thanked Baltimore and vendors for supporting the festival, which attracted thousands with music, food, crafts and vendors, and relished on how amazing the event grew to be after all these years.

"The hours you put into your work, the time you take to travel from festival to festival and the kindness you express when dealing with HONfest staff is a testament to the amazing humans you are," Sites wrote.

By Jasmine Vaughn-Hall, The Baltimore Banner 

First published on January 25, 2024 / 11:39 AM EST

© 2024 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.