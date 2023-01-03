Baltimore's Catholic community mourns death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

BALTIMORE -- The local Catholic community is grieving following the death of former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Condolences began pouring in far and wide after Benedict died at the age of 95.

Vatican officials said he died from a serious illness.

In Maryland, Archbishop William Lori praised Benedict's devotion to the Catholic Church and his wide-ranging contribution to the world in a statement to WJZ.

"Pope Benedict was a man of deep faith and a keen intellect who placed his considerable gifts at the service of Christ and his bride the Church," Lori said in the statement. "Early in his priesthood, this took the form of scholarship and teaching. We are grateful for his contribution to the great work of the Second Vatican Council."

In Rome, long lines formed around St. Peter's Square as people waited to faithfully pay their respects.

"It's a beautiful experience but also it's humbling for me, as a priest, to get to have this experience in Rome," one mourner said.

In February 2013, Benedict shocked the world by becoming the first person to resign from the papacy in nearly 600 years.

During his nearly eight years as a pope, he gained a reputation for his traditional views on the church's doctrine.

He was later succeeded by Pope Francis who is now tasked to preside over predecessor.

"Francis has always been attracted to grandparents and has always referred to grandparents as very important in the life of the family," one man explained. "He has lost a grandfather."