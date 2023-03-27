Watch CBS News
Baltimore's Angel Reese sets SEC single-season double-double record in leading LSU to Final Four

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native Angel Reese set an SEC single-season record with her 32nd double-double as her LSU Tigers marched on to the Final Four.

Reese, a transfer from Maryland, scored 13 points and grabbed 18 points in LSU's 54-42 win over Miami (Fla.) Sunday evening.

The Tigers (32-2), a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament, will play the winner of Virginia Tech-Ohio State in the Final Four on Friday.

Reese, an All-American selection, averages 23.5 points and 15.6 rebounds per game.

She attended high school at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 9:38 PM

