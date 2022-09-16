Baltimore woman killed in I-695 crash in Catonsville

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash overnight on I-695 in Catonsville, police said Friday.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Edmondson Avenue for the crash. Investigators believe an SUV struck the side of a backhoe that was being escorted by two MDOT pickup trucks. The SUV then struck the back of the front pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 39-year-old Quiana Yvette Washington, was pronounced dead on the scene. The outer loop of I-695 was closed for about six hours after the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.