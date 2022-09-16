Baltimore woman killed in I-695 crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash overnight on I-695 in Catonsville, police said Friday.
Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Edmondson Avenue for the crash. Investigators believe an SUV struck the side of a backhoe that was being escorted by two MDOT pickup trucks. The SUV then struck the back of the front pickup truck.
The driver of the SUV, identified as 39-year-old Quiana Yvette Washington, was pronounced dead on the scene. The outer loop of I-695 was closed for about six hours after the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.