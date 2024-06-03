Watch CBS News
Baltimore woman indicted for statewide sex trafficking ring

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore woman has been indicted for operating a statewide sex trafficking ring.

Kenika Leach trafficked at least 11 women from Hagerstown to hotels and motels throughout Maryland, according to the state's Attorney General's Office.

Investigators say one of those women tipped off hospital staff at a local hospital in December 2021 before police were called and got involved.

Police found that Leach exploited the women, compensating them with drugs and restricting their access to drugs in an effort to coerce them. The indictment said she used intimidation and manipulation to keep the women obedient and loyal to her.    

Leach faces 135 charges, including sex trafficking by force.

"Sex trafficking is a horrific crime that often preys on people struggling with the disease of drug addiction, exploiting their dependency to coerce and control them," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. "The lasting harm to survivors is profound—it's physically and psychologically traumatic and shatters their sense of security and self-worth. My office is working tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice, for the safety of the community and so survivors can begin healing and reclaiming their lives." 

