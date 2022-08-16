Baltimore woman handed 20-year sentence in stabbing of ex-boyfriend's new partner

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison for the stabbing last year of her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, the city's State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Jennifer Prout, 22, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said officers responded on October 8 to the 600 block of Saint Anns Avenue for a reported cutting, where they found an 18-year-old woman lying at the top of the stairs of her home.

The victim had multiple wounds and lacerations to her body, prosecutors said. She was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital but suffered "severe injuries that had long-lasting and residual impacts to her quality of life and health."

Investigators said Prout stabbed the victim six times with a knife she had stashed in her sleeve during a confrontation, according to witness accounts. The victim's boyfriend and her sister witnessed the stabbing.

Prout was also ordered five years of supervised probation to include anger management, drug screening and treatment, and a stay-away order from the victim.