Vendors look forward to We Give Black Fest & Vegan SoulFest

WEST COVINGTON PARK, Md. — We Give Black Fest is partnering with Vegan SoulFest for a three-day event this weekend that celebrates Black-led organizations and businesses serving the greater Baltimore area.

WJZ is a proud sponsor of the We Give Black Fest event, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19.

"This year, we're partnering with We Give Black fest for a three-day experience, where we're gonna have impact, great food, music, cooking demos, kosher and just philanthropy and giving," Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown told WJZ.

Vegan SoulFest launched in 2014, but the event will be expanded through its partnership with We Give Black.

The purpose of the partnership is to support Black-led organizations and learn about the vegan way of life, Wright-Brown said.

"Come with an open mind even if you've never tried vegan," she said. "I know you love music, you love music, you love shopping... that's a reason to come out."

Wright-Brown owns Land of Kush, a restaurant on North Eutaw Street that serves up soul food for the vegetarian and vegan crowds.

"The Land of Kush: we are vegan soul food," she said. "People love our vegan Kush ribs, we have award-winning crab cakes, mac and cheese, collard greens, yams. There's something for everyone."

Wright-Brown's restaurant will be one of about three dozen food and beverage vendors at Vegan SoulFest. Another restaurant in the lineup is Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine, located in Federal Hill.

"We have anything from fresh-pressed juice, smoothies and organic, fresh-made food," Sobeachy owner Leo Fleurimond said. "It's like eating homemade food every day."

Sobeachy can be found inside the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. It was one of the first eateries to move in. The restaurant will feature a legume-based dish for people flocking to this weekend's festivities.

"You have the black bean sauce, the cabbage, mango sauce, sweet plantains, avocado, eggplant, carrots and more medley of veggies," Fleurimond said.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Click here to purchase your tickets and visit this site for a complete list of vendors.

The event will be held at West Covington Park located at 101 W. Cromwell St. in Baltimore.

Below is a list of event dates and times:

Friday: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.