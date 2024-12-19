New $53 million affordable housing development opens in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City leaders celebrated the grand opening of the revitalized Uplands Neighborhood, which was once a 979-unit distressed public housing complex in Southwest Baltimore.

The $53 million development includes 150 brand-new modern, affordable, and workforce rental homes.

"It's beautiful, it's nice and roomy, I like the way it's build," said resident Henry McLean.

The community used to be a public housing complex that fell into disrepair. Then, the lot sat vacant for several years.

"Neighborhoods like this one, this side of town, have been ignored for far too long," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The development was funded through low income housing tax credits with additional financing from Maryland CDA, Baltimore City, Hudson Housing Capital and M&T Bank.

The homes are available to households earning between 30 and 80% of area median income.

"This is an example of what can be done, what should be done when the government works with the private sector and with communities to improve communities," said Maryland Delegate Del. Samuel Rosenberg.

Patrick Stewart, the Regional Vice President of the developer Pennrose LLC, said this kind of housing investment drives growth and improvement for the entire city.

"Establishing this as a neighborhood of choice, more residents to support local businesses, more children with access to the 21st-century schools," Stewart said.