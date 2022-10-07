Baltimore 'Triple C' gang member sentenced for racketeering conspiracy, including murders

A member of the gang "Triple C" was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a racketeering conspiracy, including attempted murder and murder related to his participation in the street gang that operated throughout Baltimore City.

Michael "Mikkie Chester, 24, admitted he was present at five murders.

According to Chester's plea agreement, Triple C members engaged in a pattern of criminal racketeering activity between 2015 and 2020, including more than a dozen murders and numerous non-fatal shootings, robberies, and carjackings, in order to promote the reputation of Triple C and to command respect from the neighborhood.

As laid out in Chester's plea agreement, the gang benefitted financially from selling narcotics, murdering drug dealers, taking contract killings, and engaging in street robberies.

Triple C members also robbed dice games for cash and occasionally carjacked vehicles. Members divided the proceeds of illegal activities and often contacted each other to commit a robbery if a member needed money, according to documents.

Triple C members routinely used social media to identify and locate victims and to communicate with each other and share information concerning possible retaliation for violent crimes committed by gang members.

Triple C members and associates used at least 14 firearms to commit crimes, often trading with each other or other groups to avoid detection through ballistic evidence.

Chester admitted that he was present at five murders during which other members of the conspiracy discharged a firearm, including the murder of Devonte Monroe on August 19, 2017, the murder of Carols Jones on August 28, 2017, the murder of Diamante Howard on April 21, 2018, the murder of Darius Mason on July 29, 2018, and the murder of Corey Moseley on December 31, 2018.

In addition, Chester was present at an attempted murder on April 4, 2018 and on May 1, 2018 was found with the firearm which is a ballistics match to gun used in that attempted murder. Chester admitted that as part of his activities with Triple C, he distributed controlled substances, including crack cocaine. It was reasonably foreseeable to Chester that members of the conspiracy would commit additional murders, attempted murders, carjackings and robberies.