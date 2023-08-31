Baltimore third-graders gifted bicycles ahead of this weekend's Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE -- As we get ready for the second annual Maryland Cycling Classic, the weekend's festivities kicked off Thursday with a special surprise at an elementary school in Baltimore City.

Third-grade students at Baltimore's William Paca Elementary School were gifted new bicycles to encourage healthy movements and activities.

Every third-grader at the school was given a free bicycle courtesy of United Healthcare.

"We are so excited. This weekend we are supporting the Maryland Cycling Classic in downtown Baltimore," said Joe Ochipinti, CEO of United Healthcare of the mid-Atlantic. "A part of that is kicking off the weekend festivities by giving away bikes."

The children were given bicycles and helmets. They also got a chance to connect with a former professional cyclist who loves to give back.

"I've been all around the world because of the bike," said Rahsaan Bahati, a former professional cyclist. "I had this epiphany one time. Only you decide how far you go on a bike. I just love the idea that the bike transcends your life. It can take you anywhere you want to go."

Who knows where the bike will take these students, but the first place it's going is home.

The Maryland Cycling Classic is set for Sunday morning.