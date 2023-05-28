Baltimore takes steps to curb youth violence with summer events

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is keeping its promise to engage the city's youth and offer an alternative to violence.

The city has organized a series of events aimed at reducing youth violence.

The strategy is in full swing at Inner Harbor's Rash Field, where the "B-More Lit: B-More This Summer" event was held Sunday evening. It was the second large event for the weekend and forms part of the larger youth engagement initiative.

Local residents, such as Selena Lewis, appreciate the city's efforts. Lewis, a mother of two, is always searching for family-friendly activities. "We've had some issues in our neighborhood, so yes, if we can keep these, the youth occupied with positive reinforcement, we are all for that," Lewis said.

So far this year, over 70 children have been victims of shootings in Baltimore. In an attempt to curb this alarming trend, the city enforced a new curfew policy on Friday. Under the new rules, children under 14 must be inside by 9 p.m., while those aged 14 to 16 can stay out until 10 p.m. on school nights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Youths who break curfew are now taken to Youth Connection Centers rather than police stations.

"We want every teen, every young person in Baltimore city, to have a safe and fun summer. And we're pulling out all the stops to make sure it's exactly what happens and the resources available to make it so," said Mayor Brandon Scott, highlighting the city's proactive approach to youth engagement.

Part of the efforts includes the Safe Streets' Safe Summer Program, which had its kickoff on Saturday. The initiative is hosting nearly a dozen events throughout the summer. While the program has been in existence for years, the recent uptick in violence has led the city to devote more attention to it.

"This is a collective movement, like everybody has to be a part of this because violence affects everyone. We just have to lean in from a place of understanding, we can't find blame or be judgmental about the things that have taken place. We just have to be solutions based," said Marty Henson, Program Manager for Safe Streets,

As the city continues to roll out its summer initiatives, the impact on local communities is eagerly awaited.