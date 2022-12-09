Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to host acrobats, ballerinas on stage in Cirque Holiday Soiree

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is inviting you to an elegant holiday evening out at the Cirque Holiday Soiree this weekend.

Performers have been practicing all week long for the two-day event, to feature dancing and acrobats along with live music. It's an evening not to be missed

Aloysia Gavre is the artistic director of Troupe Vertigo, a Los Angeles group bringing their performance to the orchestra's sound.

The performers will be sharing the magic of the holiday season with timeless favorites from Tchaikovsky's 'The Nutcracker.'

"This show is a very unique holiday show," Gavre said. "It features a lot of classic nutcracker pieces, but it is a holiday night out. So we are out here having an elegant time with some great Duke Ellington jazzy mixes of The Nutcracker."

Troupe Vertigo is collaborating this weekend with the BSO at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall as they transform the season into a treat for the eyes and ears.

"There's nothing that compares to the experience for us as artists and creators to match the playing of the BSO," Gavre said. The BSO is such a high-caliber orchestra, and it gives us energy to perform like none other."

Ballerinas balancing with balloons, the famous mouse king rolling out on a unicycle, and dancing presents are some sights to expect. Gavre calls it fun for the whole family.

Tickets are available for two Saturday performances at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and a final Sunday show at 3 p.m.