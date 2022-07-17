Baltimore Symphony Orchestra plays Toy Story tunes for toy donations

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performed the musical score to Toy Story on Sunday—with a twist.

The movie plays as the musicians provide the soundtrack.

"It really turns the Meyerhoff into a movie theater and it's a wonderful way to introduce young audiences to the magic of the symphony," said Allison Burr-Livingstone, the chief advancement officer for The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Everyone who attended the event had a chance to get in for free by participating in a toy drive. All they had to do is donate a new, unwrapped toy to get two free tickets to the show.

All of the toys will go to Kennedy Krieger Institute.

"When we thought about doing Toy Story, it made tons of sense to do a toy drive and we really wanted to find a way to partner with Kennedy Krieger who is doing amazing work in our community," Burr-Livingstone said.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's next performance will be set to a Harry Potter movie next month.

The musicians look forward to welcoming families to the theater.

"It's a wonderful chance for us to welcome young audiences into the hall," Burr-Livingstone said. "It's been an interesting past two years. We haven't had a lot of families come in with the pandemic so we're really excited now to be in this point in time."