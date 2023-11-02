Baltimore Symphony Orchestra mourns death of former music director Yuri Termirkanov

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Music Director Yuri Termirkanov died, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced on Thursday. He was 84 years old.

Termirkanov was the music director from 2000 until 2006.

Before that, he was chief conductor of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Philharmonic and music director of the Kirov (Russia) Opera and Ballet.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra released a statement:

"Today, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) mourns the passing of our former Music Director and friend, Maestro Yuri Temirkanov. Maestro Temirkanov served as the head of the Orchestra from 2000 through 2006, leaving an indelible mark on the BSO and the entire musical community."

"The BSO family remembers him as not only a brilliant conductor, but also a mentor and source of inspiration for us all. In addition to his contributions to the BSO, he was celebrated on the international stage, conducting some of the world's most prestigious orchestras and garnering overwhelming acclaim. To pay tribute, the BSO will dedicate this weekend's performances to him in honor of his life and legacy. We extend our deepest sympathies to Maestro Yuri Temirkanov's family, friends, and the classical music community."