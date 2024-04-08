Watch CBS News
Baltimore students marvel at solar eclipse: 'It can perfectly align'

By Alex Glaze

Baltimore students experience vision of partial solar eclipse
BALTIMORE -- For the first time since 2017, an eclipse passed over the United States.

Here, in Baltimore, the sun was covered at 88%, so not in full totality.

Students at Wolf Street Academy in East Baltimore learned about eclipses to prepare for the rare occasion.

"I was like 3 years old when the last one happened, so I was like a baby," a student said.

The peak of the eclipse happened in Baltimore around 3:21 p.m.

Students stood outside with their solar eclipse safety glasses.

"The moon is 400 times away from the sun and the moon is also 400 times smaller than the sun," a student said. "It can perfectly align."

The eclipse was still close enough for children to experience and marvel at.

"I see the moon and the sun," a student said.

"It looks like somebody took a bite out of a yellow cookie," another student said.

The solar eclipse was here and gone in moments, but the memories will last a lifetime.

The next time a solar eclipse will be visible in Maryland will be in 2045.

Alex Glaze
Alex Glaze is an award-winning reporter who joined WJZ in August 2022. Before joining WJZ, Alex worked as a weekend sports anchor in Atlanta, Georgia and Toledo, Ohio. He has also worked as a sports betting analyst for MSG Networks and Cheddar News.

April 8, 2024

