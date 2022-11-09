Baltimore Station helps veterans fallen on hard times with innovative programs

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Station, a local non-profit, helps veterans who have fallen on hard times get back on their feet with some unconventional therapies.

Evidence-based methods, including art, music and exercise are all part of the innovative programming at Baltimore Station.

Air Force veteran Shawn Davis said he began abusing drugs and alcohol to cope with the trauma he experienced fighting overseas.

"When I transitioned out of the military, I did my best to keep all that trauma inside of me and never let anybody know that I was weak and eventually all of that caught up to me," Davis said.

Six months ago, Davos went to Baltimore Station for help.

"I was largely rescued by the Baltimore Station," Davis said. "They provided me with a life jacket in a situation where I felt like I was drowning."

Baltimore Station is a therapeutic residential and outpatient treatment program that supports veterans who are struggling with addiction and homelessness.

"Baltimore station has been helping homeless veterans for over 33 years transform their lives, get back to the community, secure permanent housing and employment and get the benefits they deserve," Executive Director John Friedel said.

Executive Director John Friedel said residents participate in individual and group therapy sessions.

As well as alternative therapies, including music therapy, yoga, horseback riding and fishing, case managers help residents develop important life skills and achieve their goals.

"We've seen people going from being homeless for over 13 years to being able to buy a house in the past year," Friedel said.

Davis said the network of support is helping him get back on track.

"There's going to be a team that's going to work with you, that's going to help you be your best self and get back to the person you want to be," Davis said.

He is now going to school for cyber security.

"I can feel myself growing as a person and becoming the person I know I can be," Davis said.

Last year, Baltimore Station served 258 residents.

For more information, visit Baltimore Station's website here.