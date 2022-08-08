Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 56, charged in deadly stabbing at Baltimore home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 56-year-old man is under arrest in the stabbing death of another man at his Baltimore apartment, authorities said.

Jeffrey Chaney is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, among other offenses, in the killing of 50-year-old Peter Riley, Baltimore Police said Monday.

Officers called to Chaney's West Lexington Street home shortly after 6 p.m. July 28 found Riley stabbed multiple times inside the apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found Chaney inside the apartment and recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing.

Chaney was taken into custody a day later and is being held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 9:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.