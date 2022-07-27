City Council committee to hold hearing on Baltimore's squeegee workers

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Council committee will hold a hearing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the city's squeegee workers, who have been the subject of increasingly polarizing discussion this month after a deadly shooting downtown.

The Public Safety and Government Operations Committee said it will discuss what it called "the squeegee issue" with several invited agencies, including the Mayor's Office of African-American Male Engagement, the Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

The committee is comprised of Chair Mark Conway and councilmembers Kristerfer Burnett, Zeke Cohen, Eric Costello, Antonio Glover, Phylicia Porter and Odette Ramos.

Debate about the streetside window washers erupted in early July when a 48-year-old Dundalk man was shot and killed after allegedly getting out of his car and swinging a bat at the workers at an intersection downtown.

City Councilman and committee member Eric Costello represents the district where the shooting happened.

"Two lives were destroyed today and one person is dead because we have failed to adequately address this situation," Costello said at the time. "As a government, we have failed everyone here by allowing these circumstances to continue to occur."

A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in the man's death. He was arrested a week after the shooting. His lawyers say the boy feared for his life and that his first-degree murder charge should be dropped.

Attorneys J. Wyndal Gordon and Warren Brown claim the teen was making money to support two younger brothers and sister, would make $95 to $200 a day, and that he had been squeegeeing for 7 years. He lives in Essex but attended high school in Baltimore City, the lawyers said.

Since the shooting, Mayor Brandon Scott has convened a meeting of business owners, city leaders and squeegee workers, hoping to find solutions for the window washers.

Scott said squeegee workers have been an issue for decades, but what is new this time is that all the stakeholders are coming to the table. The meetings are being held weekly.

While the mayor has promoted initiatives to transition squeegee workers to new jobs, he said just moving them off the corners isn't the answer.

"Moving Black people because they are there is what got Baltimore in the consent decree," he said two weeks ago.