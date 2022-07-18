Watch CBS News
Crime

Baltimore squeegee kid allegedly shoots two people with BB gun near police headquarters

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 12-year-old squeegee worker used a BB gun to shoot two people near police headquarters on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the alleged assault around 12:10 p.m., police said.

That's when they received a report that two people had been assaulted.

The assault victims told officers that they had been taunted by a squeegee worker while walking near the 600 block of East Fayette Street, police said.

They said the squeegee worker pointed a gun at them and shot them, according to authorities.

Officers later determined the weapon used to shoot them was a BB gun, police said.

Medical personnel treated the assault victims for abrasions to their arms and torso area on scene, according to authorities 

Police arrested the 12-year-old squeegee worker who allegedly shot the two people and took that person to the city's juvenile booking facility, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.