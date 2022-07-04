Man Dies Two Months After Being Shot In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man who died late last month, two months after he was shot in southern Baltimore.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. April 25 in the 400 block of South Gilmor Street, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim dies of his injuries June 23. His body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Detectives were notified last Friday that the manner of death was homicide caused by the gunshot wound.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.