Watch CBS News
Crime

Man Dies Two Months After Being Shot In South Baltimore, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man who died late last month, two months after he was shot in southern Baltimore.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. April 25 in the 400 block of South Gilmor Street, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim dies of his injuries June 23. His body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Detectives were notified last Friday that the manner of death was homicide caused by the gunshot wound.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 10:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.