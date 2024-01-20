Baltimore sorority chapter, Franciscan Center, give food and supplies to the homeless

Sorority, Franciscan Center give food and supplies to the homeless

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, worked with the Franciscan Center to help the homeless on Saturday.

The sorority held a giveaway event that attracted hundreds of people who braved the freezing temperatures to receive food and personal supplies.

They lined up around the Franciscan Center bright and early.

"I'm very excited. I'm more excited about the Ravens, though, but I'm very grateful and I'm excited," Joey Chavez said as he waited in line.

Every year, the sorority teams up with the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, incorporated, to give back to the community.

"We are giving out warm winter clothing items, hats, gloves, blankets, socks, toiletries, hot meals," Heart for the Homeless Coordinator Camelia Clarke said.

Volunteers also helped with voter registration and testing for STDs plus HIV.

People like Joey Chavez took full advantage of the event, stocking up on supplies they couldn't otherwise afford.

"Everything actually to keep me warm because I'm on a fixed income," he said. "So, it really helps."

Pamela Jackson brought her uncle with her to the event.

"We are both in recovery homes, and we thought this would be very beneficial, especially in the weather we are experiencing," she said.

Event organizers said their goal was to reach as many people as possible.

"The fact that we have people coming out, that we have people coming out that are underhoused, underprivileged, from different shelters and centers, that are able to take advantage of what we are offering today," Clarke said. "We feel quite blessed to be able to do that."

Any items left over from Saturday's event will be donated to the House of Ruth.