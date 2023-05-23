Baltimore sixth-grader claims national award for cursive handwriting: 'I had to practice a lot'

BALTIMORE - If you're of a certain age, you probably remember learning cursive in elementary school.

While penmanship has largely been erased from most curriculums, at some schools, it's still alive and well.

A sixth-grader at St. Joseph School-Fullerton is being recognized on a national scale for her immaculate handwriting.

Schools in the United States have not been required to teach cursive since adopting the Common Core State Standards in 2010.

However, some choose to keep it on the curriculum, like St. Joseph School- Fullerton.

In fact, one student just took home a national title for her cursive.

Freya Mojica, a student at St. Joseph School-Fullerton, is the sixth-grade grand national champion in the annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

Meaning her cursive was the best out of thousands of sixth-grade entries from across the country.

Freya said, to her, cursive is a form of art, and it shows.

"I practice a lot of drawing, so my artistic abilities come through for handwriting and writing," said Freya.

The contest is sponsored by educational publisher Zaner-Bloser.

It recognizes schools that still encourage the use of cursive – like St Joseph School- Fullerton.

Principal Chrissie Ashby said students start learning cursive in second grade.

"It is something they practice every day they learn the different types of letters and how to form them with the slants and the perfect technique," said Ashby.

"It was really hard at first. I had to practice a lot," said Freya.

Freya said she prefers writing by hand because it's more personal.

"It shows a lot more emotion than typing which – everything is already written into the computer," said Freya.

Zaner-Bloser President Lisa Carmona said in a press release, research shows handwriting supports cognitive development and better academic outcomes.

"I do memorize a lot of things better especially when i write it down – more than when I type," said Freya.

Freya's mother, Ophelia Mojica said she likes that her daughter's school continues to teach cursive.

"When I was in school that's what I learned and we are so proud of our handwriting so I think we should continue the old-fashioned way of writing, the cursive," Ophelia said.

As for Freya, she thinks it's cool that cursive isn't so common anymore.

"They don't teach it anymore so it's like a whole other language to learn," said Freya.

Along with her trophy, Freya will also receive a check for $500.