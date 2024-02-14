Baltimore shoppers rush to buy last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

BALTIMORE - Sparks are flying this Valentine's Day as people show their loved ones how much they care.

Valentine's Day is a busy shopping day for some— especially last minute shoppers.

From candy's to gifts to flowers — businesses say they are seeing it all.

"It's been crazy, and we love it," said Lawanda Psoras, the co-owner of Flowers by Chris.

The line was out the door as shoppers grabbed their last minute gifts and also shared their love stories with us.

Danny Meyer was one of them.

He told WJZ he was picking up a last minute gift for his girlfriend for Valentine's Day.

"We have been together over four years now. We met in Seattle City, New Jersey and we've been together ever since," said Danny Meyer. I am gonna get caught red handed on this, I know it but you know better, better something than nothing."

But Meyer isn't alone.

"It's nice to know that I'm not alone. And it being a sort of last minute thing. I think that's kind of part of the fun, you know, just like the rush," said Julian Frost, another customer shopping for Valentine's Day.

Frost and Meyer are among hundreds visiting Flowers by Chris in Baltimore' Mt. Vernon neighborhood to pick up something for their sweetheart.

Psoras said this holiday is alway busy. It's a day they plan ahead for.

"We're thinking about Valentine's Day in December, we really ramp up in January, but you kind of have to, so we know how to plan for our orders," said Psoras.

Psoras told WJZ they make hundreds of floral and gift arrangements to deliver across the Baltimore-area.

"We've had people order as early as the first and second week in January, just to be prepared," said Psoras.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend a total $25.8 billion dollars to celebrate Valentine's Day… an average of $185.81 dollars per person.

But no matter how much or who customers spend their money on, Psoras said they see people mark the occasion in many ways– whether it be treating themselves or someone else.

"We talk about Valentine's Day. We want people to realize love is so many different things," said Psoras.

"I think it's really important to celebrate these kinds of days because, you know, it just kind of puts things into perspective how lucky you are to have found somebody that you really enjoy and, and you know, show them that," said Meyer.

The owners of Flowers by Chris said roses are one of their biggest sellers.

For those who like to celebrate love all week — if you order flowers at Flowers By Chris on February 15th by 3:00p you will get 15% off.