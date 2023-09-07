Baltimore sergeant shot at methadone clinic in 2019 promoted to executive officer

BALTIMORE -- An officer who was shot while responding to an active shooter incident at a drug rehabilitation center in Baltimore on July 15, 2019, is among the people that the Baltimore Police Department has recently promoted.

The department announced the promotion of Capt. Bill Shiflett on Thursday. Shiflett was a 51-year-old sergeant when he was shot by 49-year-old Ashanti Pinkney at a clinic in the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue.

He was one of the officers who entered the building to confront Pinkney. They instructed Pinkney to drop his weapon, but instead, Pinkney opened fire on the officers, striking Shiflett.

Shiflett was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time of the shooting, but the bullet was fired below the vest.

Another man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside the clinic in a separate room. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. A staffer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Since then, Shiflett has undergone surgery for his injuries at least twice.

Shiflett has received several commendations, including the Medal of Honor for the Methadone Clinic shooting, police said.

He has been appointed to serve as the Baltimore Police Department's Northeast District Executive Officer, according to authorities.