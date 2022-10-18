Baltimore seeks at least 1,000 election judges amid nationwide shortage

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is just weeks away from Election Day 2022.

Mail-in ballots have been sent out and drop boxes are open statewide to accept them.

In-person early voting begins across Maryland in 10 days.

But there is still one hurdle on the horizon.

Baltimore election officials need help recruiting judges.

There's a shortage of them, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Election Director Armstead Jones.

Now, Baltimore is short at least 1,000 election judges in the run-up to the big day.

"Normally, we use about 2,000-2,400 judges and we normally bring 150-200 judges downtown as substitutes," Jones said.

People who volunteer to be election judges can earn anywhere from $200-$275.

Also, anyone who works for the state and wants to volunteer to be an election judge will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service.

Jones says that if they don't find enough judges, it will be up to the state to decide how to address that problem.