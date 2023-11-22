LIST: Here are Baltimore restaurants open on Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Planning a Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Not everyone has the resources to pull it together, and for some people, the prospect of going to a restaurant on Thanksgiving is very appealing.

If you're looking to save some time and money--or splash out--on Thanksgiving this year, these are some Baltimore-area eateries open for you and your family to enjoy.

This list includes everything from drive-thru fast food to fine dining at a historic treasure. If breakfast isn't your forte, Denny's, IHOP and more morning staples will be open to save the day.

Apropoe's – Harbor East

Located within the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, Apropoe's will be serving traditional Thanksgiving food with options for turkey or ham. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans will tweak their hours slightly but will remain open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. The chain will serve both breakfast and a special homestyle Thanksgiving meal.

The Capital Grille

This elegant downtown staple at the Inner Harbor is serving up Thanksgiving classics along with its full dinner menu. Make your reservation here.

Captain James Landing

Captain James Landing will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The seafood restaurant and crab house will offer fare from their standard seafood menu or from a specially curated Thanksgiving menu. Reservations are recommended and can be made here on their website.

Citron

Local outdoor dining restaurant Citron will be open for Thanksgiving from noon to 7 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance on their website or by phone.

Denny's

Denny's will be open on Thanksgiving day, offering both their standard menu items as well as the Turkey and Dressing pack. Certain individual restaurants may be closed due to staffing issues, so be sure to call ahead and check.

Domino's

Most Domino's Pizza locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Hours will vary based on each individual location, so be sure to call ahead.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts will be open on Thanksgiving and will serve standard food items. Hours will vary based on location, so be sure to call and check.

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Their buffet will feature Thanksgiving-themed food and hours will vary by location. Be sure to call ahead and check.

IHOP

IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving and will serve their classic pancakes. Hours will vary by restaurant, so be sure to call ahead.

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood and Steaks

In addition to their regular dinner menu, they will be serving a traditional turkey dinner. The restaurant will be open during regular hours 11:30 am to 9 pm and the menu can be found here.

McDonald's

Many chain restaurants like Chipotle, Chick-fil-A and Wendy's will remain closed. However, McDonald's will be open. Hours will vary based on each individual restaurant, so be sure to call ahead.

The Milton Inn

In its 281-year-old fieldstone house in Sparks, the Milton Inn is serving up a three-course meal curated by Chef Scanga, with a la carte options available. Check out the menu and make your reservation here.

Rusty Scupper

Local favorite Rusty Scupper will host their annual all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving Day Buffet between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Reservations at least an hour in a half in advance are required and the restaurant will also offer non-traditional Thanksgiving items.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse will be open from 11 am to 8 pm and offer a 3-course Thanksgiving dinner with traditional holiday eats. There's also a hosting-at-home option with beef or turkey packages. Reservations can be arranged here.

Twist Fells Point

Twist Fells Point, open from 4 to 9 p.m., will be offering an in-person meal featuring traditional Thanksgiving food items. However, a reservation is required. Visitors can make the reservation here on their website.