Baltimore residents push through early morning rain to reach Thanksgiving reunions

BALTIMORE -- While Wednesday and Sunday are noted as some of the busiest travel days of the year, some travelers waited until Thanksgiving Day to hit the road to avoid sitting in traffic.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team declared Thursday as a First Alert Day due to steady rain and slick roadways. However, a little drizzle couldn't stop travelers from getting on their way with the feast on the table and football on TV.

WJZ Reporter Tara Lynch caught up with two drivers gassing up to spend the holiday with their families. They didn't expect traffic to be like a typical Thursday.

"Especially with the rain, I'm gonna have to drive slow, but honestly, that just gives you some time to be grateful, reflect, and then get home and enjoy the food and get some drink," said Natalie Larsson who was heading to Annapolis.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Roper stayed local and visited his family and friends in Baltimore City.

"I don't think it'll be too bad within the city. Honestly, I'm just expecting light traffic. I suspect most of the traffic is going to be on the highway, so because I'm local, it's not a problem for me right now," said Roper.

Giving Thanks

But while everyone was excited about the food waiting for them at their destination, they took time to remember what this day was all about – giving thanks.

"Family. Health. It's been a tough year for my family specifically, so I just wish everyone out there healthy and happy holiday," Brendan Ring, who was also on the way to Annapolis, stated.

"i'm grateful for my health and my family. We're all happy, healthy, and able to spend time together, so you can't really ask for more than that," Larsson said.

"i'm grateful for another opportunity to see life, right? There's so much to be grateful for, grateful for family, grateful for friends. Sit in gratitude today. Yeah, just find time to just sit in gratitude, just to be appreciative for everything," Tyrone Roper explained.

As the roads remain quiet today, it's important to remember that they will soon transform into bustling pathways filled with Black Friday shoppers traveling from various locations. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and avoid speeding during this busy shopping period.