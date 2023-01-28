Baltimore residents peacefully protest after video of Tyre Nichols' arrest released

BALTIMORE — Protesters across the country are calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, especially after Memphis Police released the video showing him being beaten by several officers.

One such protest happened in Baltimore Saturday, where people wanted to not only show support for Nichols, but also Baltimore victims of police violence.

The non-profit Peoples Power Assembly organized Saturday's protest fast to show support for Nichols.

"There's strength in numbers and there's strength in us being able to show that we're fighting against the system of racist police terror," said Sharon Black, organizer with Peoples Power Assembly.

The protest took over a corner at North Avenue and Charles Street. People held signs with Nichols' face, also calling for the abolishment of police.

But, some signs also had Tyrone West's face. West died in police custody nearly ten years ago.

"We are crying out for justice for Tyre," said Rev. Annie Chambers. "We are crying out for justice for all the young people and people that has been killed, murdered and beat up by the police."

West's sister, Tawanda Jones, also spoke at the protest.

"The fact that the same thing, exact thing, literally happened with my brother is disgusting," Jones said.

She, and many others at the protest, said justice still needs to be served for all victims of police violence.

"Too many names, too many faces, leaves us no choice but to reopen these cases," Jones said.

Ahead of the weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott was one of the mayors the White House called on about potential fallout from the Memphis Police video's release.

Mayor Scott and other city leaders sent out a joint statement calling for peaceful protests this weekend.