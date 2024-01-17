Baltimore residents endure bitterly cold winter weather, stock up on supplies

BALTIMORE -- With bitterly cold temperatures in play, health officials are calling for a Code Blue alert.

The warning is in place to prevent hypothermia injuries and deaths.

The low temperatures have prompted people to stock up on supplies.

Tamala Hall with Carey Hardware on North Avenue has been working to keep up with the demand.

"Right now, I'm out of ice melt until Friday. I have plenty of rock salt, plenty of shovels," she said.

Baltimore has turned into a tale of two streets. Within some city neighborhoods, there may be a layer of ice covering the pavement, but once a person reaches a major artery—it's all clear.

That's because crews have been hard at work treating major roadways so that people who must drive are safe.

For those people who have no choice but to brave the dangerous dip in temperature, health professionals are urging precaution.

If a person ventures outside, they should cover their head and hands. Also, they should wear loose layered clothing, according to Dr. Revathi Jyothindran, the Northwest Hospital Chair of the Emergency Department.

"The more restrictive and tight, even though it might be warm, it's actually reducing your blood circulation," she said. "And you need your blood to circulate well into your arms and legs and your feet so that you can stay warm."

The Code Blue declaration is effective until at least Thursday morning.

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services has activated emergency shelter for people who need to shelter from the elements.

There's a Winter Shelter Hotline (410-305-7132) and warming centers for those experiencing homelessness.

Warming Shelters:

My Sister's Place Women's Center (for women and children only)

17 W Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21201



7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Beans & Bread

402 S Bond St, Baltimore, MD 21231



8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.