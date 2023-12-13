Baltimore resident was contestant in Netflix Show 'Squid Game: The Challenge"

If you had a chance to win over $4 million through a survival competition, would you sign up?

Baltimore resident Shelby Hoefling participated in the latest Netflix reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge."

The reality show is based off the hit Netflix Series "Squid Game," a South Korean television series where financially-strapped contestants risk their lives for a jackpot of money.

Hoefling, a 32-year-old Virginia native who lives in Baltimore, was player 438 on the game show.

She said she was reached out to by casting, and from there she felt everything happens for a reason.

So when the opportunity came, she took it.

Despite what was at stake, Hoefling said her morale came first.

"I had spoken to my grandma before I went out and she gave me the advice about when it comes down to money or being a good person," Hoefling said.