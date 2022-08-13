Baltimore rescue truck catches fire in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One of the Baltimore City Fire Department's rescue trucks caught fire near Little Italy on Saturday, according to the firefighter's union.

The truck was serving as a backup vehicle while another rescue truck has been undergoing repairs, union officials said.

It began smoking near the intersection of S. Eden Street and Fleet Street, union officials said.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the firefighter's union.

