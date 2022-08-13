Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore rescue truck catches fire in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One of the Baltimore City Fire Department's rescue trucks caught fire near Little Italy on Saturday, according to the firefighter's union.

The truck was serving as a backup vehicle while another rescue truck has been undergoing repairs, union officials said.

It began smoking near the intersection of S. Eden Street and Fleet Street, union officials said.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the firefighter's union.

WJZ will continue to monitor this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 7:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.