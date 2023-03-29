Baltimore City Recreation and Parks holds annual employment fair

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's Department of Recreation and Parks will be hosting one of its annual employment fairs on Saturday.

The fair will take place at the C.C. Jackson Recreation Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to city staff.

The city department is offering people the opportunity to get hired on the spot, staff said.

Applicants should apply online for the job they want before stopping at the event, according to city staff.

The positions available include an aquatics community aide, event staff, a seasonal recreation leader, lifeguards, a swimming pool manager, and a swimming pool operator.