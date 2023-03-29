Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks holds annual employment fair

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's Department of Recreation and Parks will be hosting one of its annual employment fairs on Saturday.

The fair will take place at the C.C. Jackson Recreation Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to city staff.

The city department is offering people the opportunity to get hired on the spot, staff said.

Applicants should apply online for the job they want before stopping at the event, according to city staff. 

The positions available include an aquatics community aide, event staff, a seasonal recreation leader, lifeguards, a swimming pool manager, and a swimming pool operator.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 8:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.