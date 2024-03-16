Baltimore Rec & Parks begins hiring for Summer season

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is hiring ahead of the busy Summer season.

The department held a hiring event Saturday at Callowhill Aquatic Center.

"The way that line looks i don't think we are going to have a shortage this year," said Nikki Cobb, the department's Chief of Aquatics. "These people really want to work and we really need them, so I'm excited for summer 2024."

Dozens turned out to the aquatic center hoping to fill several open positions.



Taylor Skinner has worked at Riverside Park for three years and is now looking to climb the ranks.

"I'm looking to become a manager I've been a pool opt since my time here and now I'm looking to get promoted to a manager," Skinner said.



She said summers with Rec and Parks has helped her in more ways than one, and recommends it to anyone looking to get their start.

"Some of my closest friends I've met through this job and other jobs like its a very pivotal moment especially in other kids lives," she said. "You're with friends, you're around the water, and its good vibes."

Cobb said there are more than a hundred vacancies to fill in the city.

"We are accepting applications for pool manager, pool operator, lifeguard and community aide," she said. "Once they pass the interview section they go to HR, where we are prepared to offer people letters today for employment."

A win, win. Gain experience, spend summers by the pool, and earn a little extra cash.

The department will host another hiring event for summer camp staff at CC Jackson Recreation Center next Saturday.

