Baltimore Ravens to host rival Pittsburgh Steelers on wild-card weekend of NFL playoffs

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will play host to their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers during next weekend's wild-card round of the NFL playoffs at M&T Bank Stadium.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 and will be televised on Amazon Prime.

The No. 3-seed Ravens (12-5), two-time reigning division champion, will play sixth-seeded Pittsburgh (10-7) for the third time this season.

"The job is undone," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I'm focused on the Wild Card game; I'm not going [to] lie to you."

The Steelers won the first matchup this season, 18-16, on Nov. 17 in Pittsburgh. The Ravens won the second game, 34-17, on Dec. 21, in Baltimore.

The Steelers had won 7-of-8 meetings before this season.

Ravens defeated Pittsburgh, 30-17, in the playoffs on Jan. 3, 2014, led by quarterback Joe Flacco's 259 passing yards. However, the Steelers won the other three playoff clashes -- 2001 Divisional; 2008 AFC Championship; 2010 Divisional.

Last season, the Ravens beat Houston, 34-10, in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game, but lost to Kansas City, 17-10, in the AFC Championship Game.

The showdown

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns, 35-10, on Saturday to win their second-consecutive AFC North title. The Steelers have lost four in a row after losing to Cincinnati, 19-17.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is having another MVP-type season while becoming the first NFL player to throw for 4,000 yards and run for 900 yards. Jackson also has 41 passing touchdowns to four interceptions.

Running back Derrick Henry has 1,921 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns and wide receiver Zay Flowers, who injured his knee on Saturday and his status is unknown, has 1,059 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews has 11 touchdown receptions.

Defensively, Roquan Smith leads Baltimore with 154 tackles, followed by 107 by safety Kyle Hamilton. Marlon Humphrey has a team-best six interceptions and Kyle Van Noy leads the Ravens with 12.5 sacks.

Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson has 2,482 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and five touchdowns. Running back Najee Harris has 1,043 rushing yards, and George Pickens has 900 receiving yards. Pat Freiermuth has 653 receiving yards with seven touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has 11.5 sacks for the Steelers. Former Raven Patrick Queen leads Pittsburgh with 129 tackles, while Cameron Heyward has eight sacks and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has 96 tackles.