Baltimore Ravens to host Houston Texans in AFC Divisional Round on Saturday

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens finally know their opponent for this weekend's AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Houston Texans, winners of the AFC South, are coming to M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

The Ravens (13-4), the top seed in the AFC, had to wait an extra day to find out their next opponent because of the postponement of Sunday's Bill-Steelers game to Monday.

"It's the way it goes," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "We're excited to be in this situation. We're fired up to have an opportunity to play in the divisional round. That's deep in the playoffs. We're hoping to play our best football game of the season. Really, that's all that's on our minds."

Temperatures for game time are expected to be cold.

Our First Alert Weather Team says temperatures will be in the high 20s, but will feel like it's in the teens.

"It's not going to be as cold as it was in Kansas City," Harbaugh said. "It's not going to be as much snow as there was in Buffalo. So we're good."

Because of the Bills' win over the Steelers, the Ravens were assigned the No. 4 seed Texans, the lowest remaining seed in the conference.

The winner of Saturday's game will play either Kansas City or Buffalo for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens beat Houston, 25-9, in the first game of the season at M&T Bank Stadium. It was also the first-ever game for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud - who passed for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions on the season.

The Texans defeated Cleveland, 45-14, last Saturday.

The Ravens last played on January 6 against the Steelers, but a lot of the starters did not play, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, and much of the starters, last played on Dec. 31 in a 56-19 win over Miami.

Jackson has passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also ran for 821 yards.

"We are hoping to do the best we can, play our best football this season," Harbaugh said.