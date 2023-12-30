Baltimore Ravens to honor Ray Rice at Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens announced former running back and Super Bowl Champion Ray Rice will be honored as the Legend of the Game Sunday when the Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins.

Rice is a three-time NFL Pro Bowler and played six seasons with the Ravens including the 2012 Super Bowl. His career was cut short when shocking video was released showing him knocking unconscious his now-wife Janay, and dragging her from an Atlantic City elevator.

Nearly 10 years later, Ray, Janay and their two children have moved back to Baltimore. Ray says he's done extensive work to understand what happened, change, and get a second chance at building his life.

In September, WJZ's Denise Koch spoke with Rice about his past, present, and future in an exclusive interview.