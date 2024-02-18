Watch CBS News
Baltimore Ravens sign WR Nelson Agholor to one-year contract extension

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.

Adam Schefter, from ESPN, reports the extension is for one year.

Agholor caught 35 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns this past season.

The former first round draft pick will be entering his 10th season in the NFL. He has 375 career receptions for 4,627 yards and 35 touchdowns.

