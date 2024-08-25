Ravens star Roquan Smith helps Baltimore students with free school supplies, fresh cuts

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens star linebacker Roquan Smith visited a Baltimore City school on Sunday to make sure students are prepared for Monday's first day of school.

Smith partnered with the Fund for Educational Excellence and Rob's Community Barbershop Foundation to provide school supplies and haircuts to 100 students from Hamilton Elementary/Middle School.

"I remember going back to school," said Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl player in his second full season with the Ravens. "It's an awesome feeling being out here with these kids and seeing them smile and be excited about going back to school."

Students were given backpacks, binders, pencils, paper and more. Plus, barbers and stylists were on hand to give free back-to-school haircuts.

"It's cool that they have come out here for us," fifth-grader Alston Fitz said.

Mia Matthews, who is getting ready to start middle school, said she wanted to dress to impress, so she opted for braids.

"I love how they look on me and they make me happy," Matthews said.

Smith arrived at Hamilton Elementary/Middle School with Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders and Poe, the team's mascot, and families had access to arts and crafts and recess-themed activities.

"I've been a Ravens fan since I was two," Matthews said. "I come from a family of Ravens fans."

Hamilton Elementary/Middle School Principal Natasha Pouncey said the community support helps give students the confidence to tackle the school year.

"So many of our families in this community will benefit from this resource, and just having the support of the Ravens, I think that's the motivation," Pouncey said.

Smith, a former college football player at Georgia, provided some words of wisdom for the students as he enters his seventh season in the NFL, highlighting the importance of education above all else.

"If you are in athletics, work as hard in academics as you would in athletics," Smith said. "I feel if you have that recipe that's something people can never take away from you."