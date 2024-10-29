Baltimore Ravens reportedly trade for former Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson

Meet the Ravens fan whose handmade looks are taking social media by storm

Meet the Ravens fan whose handmade looks are taking social media by storm

Meet the Ravens fan whose handmade looks are taking social media by storm

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly acquired former Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens traded away a fifth-round pick for Johnson, who led the Panthers with 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He didn't play in the Panthers' game on Sunday because of a rib injury.

Comp update: It’s a pick flop, with the Panthers getting a 5th-round pick for Diontae Johnson and a 6th, per sources. https://t.co/bCW4sVBc5R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2024

Johnson, a Pro Bowler in 2021, played his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has 421 career catches for 4,720 yards and 28 touchdowns.

His best season was in 2021 when he had 107 catches for 1,161 yards.

Johnson entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Toledo.

The 28-year-old will join the Ravens' receiving corps with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. Johnson will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Johnson will be catching passes from two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, who has passed for 2,099 yards with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.

The Ravens (5-3), coming off a 29-24 loss in Cleveland, return home on Sunday to play the Denver Broncos.