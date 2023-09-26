Baltimore Ravens reportedly signing linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champ Kyle Van Noy

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly adding more depth to its linebacker group.

The Ravens are signing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, a two-time Super Bowl champion, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

I'm told the #Ravens are signing LB Kyle Van Noy. He is expected to go to the practice squad first, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 26, 2023

Van Noy is expected to immediately join the practice squad first.

The Ravens will be Van Noy's fifth team since he was drafted in the second round out of BYU in 2014.

He recorded 1/2 of a sack in the Patriots' 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017. He had a sack in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019.

In his career, Van Noy has 470 tackles, 33 1/2 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Van Noy played in 17 games, with 13 starts, with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. He recorded five sacks.

He joins an already talented Ravens linebacker corps with Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

The Ravens (2-1) travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday.