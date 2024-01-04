Baltimore Ravens reportedly signing four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook

Fill the Bank: Ravens AFC Divisional playoff tickets at M&T Bank Stadium go on sale Friday

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook for the playoffs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Cook was recently released by the Jets, who paid the running back $6.8 million.

Now, he will get the chance to help the Ravens make a deep playoff run.

Cook posted a photo on social media of him with Ravens' wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The Ravens (13-3) earned the first-round bye in the playoffs and will not play until the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 20 or Jan. 21.

Cook, only 28 years old, gained 214 yards with the Jets this season.

In seven seasons between the Minnesota Vikings and Jets, he amassed 6,207 rushing yards with 47 touchdowns.

Cook will join Justice Hill and Gus Edwards in the Ravens' backfield. Keaton Mitchell suffered a season-ending knee injury.