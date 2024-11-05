Baltimore Ravens acquire cornerback Tre'Davious White to help secondary

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have bolstered their secondary by trading for former Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens will send the Los Angeles Rams a 2026 seventh-round draft pick in return.

White has 12 tackles and two pass deflections in four games this season in Los Angeles.

The former first-round draft pick from LSU played seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He was a Pro Bowl performer in 2019 and 2020.

White has 323 career tackles, 18 interceptions, 70 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He was the NFL co-interception leader in 2019.

The Ravens' pass defense is last in the NFL, allowing 281 passing yards per game.

This was the second Ravens' trade in weeks, following the acquisition of Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens (6-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.