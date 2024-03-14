Baltimore Ravens release Odell Beckham Jr. after one season

BALTIMORE - Odell Beckham Jr. was released from the Ravens Wednesday evening, the NFL announced Thursday.

The wide receiver is now an unrestricted free agent after playing just one season with the Ravens.

His release date is June 1, which means the team can split the "dead" money between 2024 and 2025.

Last April Beckham signed a $15 million deal, but void years kept the 2023 salary-cap below $5 million, according to the Baltimore Ravens/Over the Cap.

Beckham and the Ravens reworked the deal in January to remove the void years and allow for a post-June 1 release designation that spreads out the dead cap money, the NFL said.

Last season, Odell made 35 catches, accumulating 565 yards and three touchdowns.

He suffered from injuries for part of the year, but was still able to finish second on the team for receiving yards.

Last season was Odell's first season back since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LXII, while playing with the Los Angeles Rams.