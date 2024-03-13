Baltimore Ravens release LB Tyus Bowser

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have made yet another roster move, releasing linebacker Tyus Bowser, according to CBS Sports.

The cut will free up about $5.5 million in cap space.

Bowser was out for the entire 2023 season due to a torn Achilles, and knee injury.

In mid-August, during training camp, Ravens coach John Harbaugh shared the news that Bowser was healing from an 'agitated knee', The Baltimore Banner reported.

Playing with the Ravens for seven years, Bowser was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, and started in all 17 games

According to CBS Sports, Bowser anticipates playing in 2024 - likely finding a spot on another team.

He had his best season in 2021, setting career highs with 59 tackles, and 7 sacks.