Baltimore Ravens prepare for rematch with Bengals during wild card playoff game

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens could be headed to their biggest game without their best player.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice ahead of a wild card playoff game in Cincinnati.

Ravens Veteran Calais Campbell says no one outside the organization believes they can win, but the players believe in themselves.

Jackson has been missing from every practice and game ever since he injured his left knee while playing with the team on Dec. 4.

Backup Tyler Huntley was on the practice field today but wasn't throwing any footballs.

Huntley has a shoulder injury.

That means rookie quarterback Anthony Brown could get his second straight start in a big game against the Bengals.

Football is a game of adjustments and the Ravens have had to adjust to not having Jackson on the field to lead their defense.

"Lamar [Jackson] is one of one," Mark Andrews said during a press conference. "But you look at the other two guys, 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] and Anthony Brown, there's so much trust in both of them, and that's with everybody on the team. So, we know with whoever we put out there—Lamar, 'Snoop,' 'A.B.' [Anthony Brown], whoever it may be—we're going to be alright; we're going to be ready to go."

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen went to bat for his rookie teammates too.

"Lamar is Lamar. You can't replace that kinda guy. . . We do still have quarterbacks who can get the job done and play at a high level," Queen said. "Obviously, the people in the front office wouldn't be supportive of guys who couldn't.. I believe we have what we need to go out there and get a 'w.'"

From quarterback uncertainty to a linebacker who has locked in his future: Roquan Smith signed a new contract.

Smith has a 15-year, $100 million deal to remain with the Ravens.

He came to Baltimore from the Chicago Bears at the trade deadline in late October.

This was a big move by Ravens' General Manager Eric DeCosta.

Smith has been the team's top tackler since his arrival. He spoke to the press today about inking his new contract before the off-season.

"I knew free agency was out there . . . but that wasn't my main focus," Smith said. "I have a lot of respect for EDC to go out there and get me out of Chicago. Yeah. [I] maybe could have got more . . . but wanted to be on a team that has a chance every year to hoist the Lombardi. That's a goal."

Smith was named the Ravens team most valuable player in a media vote. He says he is looking forward to a return trip to Cincinnati for the playoff match-up this Sunday.