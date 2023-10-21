Baltimore Ravens predictions offered ahead of Sunday game by panel of experts

A panel of experts shares their Ravens predicitons

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Lions' record of 5-and-1 is tied for best in the NFL.

Although the team has long been a losing franchise, it has recently improved.

In the past, Detroit has been known for playing every Thanksgiving Day and for losing close games to Justin Tucker's field goal kicks on the final play.

This year, the team is coming to town on a four-game win streak.

The Baltimore Ravens are a favorite at home, though.

Here are some picks from our panel of experts.