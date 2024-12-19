Ravens Holiday Pop-Up Flock Shop to open Dec. 22 - Dec. 24

BALTIMORE --- The Baltimore Ravens will open their official Ravens Holiday Pop-Up Flock Shop at M&T Bank Stadium from Sunday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 24, the team announced Thursday.

The store features exclusive Ravens merchandise and the widest selection of items for men, women, and youth in Baltimore.

Fans can get their hands on their favorite Ravens styles, including Salute to Service, Darkness Falls, Purple Rising and more.

The pop-up shop will be inside the stadium at the Gate A entrance.

Fans should enter via Gate A at Hamburg Street.

Free parking will be available in lots B and C.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 22 and 23, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24