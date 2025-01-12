Baltimore Ravens to play at Buffalo Bills in AFC divisional playoff game

Thousands of fans brave frigid night in Baltimore for Ravens-Steelers AFC Wild Card matchup

Thousands of fans brave frigid night in Baltimore for Ravens-Steelers AFC Wild Card matchup

Thousands of fans brave frigid night in Baltimore for Ravens-Steelers AFC Wild Card matchup

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will head to Buffalo next weekend to play the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs in a battle of MVP frontrunners.

The game's day and time haven't been decided, but it will be played on either Saturday, January 18, or Sunday, January 19.

Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is seeking his third MVP, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen is looking for his first MVP award.

Jackson became the first NFL quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 900. He also threw 41 touchdowns to four interceptions in the regular season. Allen passed for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks were drafted in 2018.

The Ravens (12-5), the No. 3 seed and AFC North champs, defeated Pittsburgh, 28-14, on Saturday in the AFC wild-card game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. On Sunday, Buffalo (13-4), the No. 2 seed and AFC East champs, defeated Denver, 31-7.

The winner of Baltimore and Buffalo will play either Houston or Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, just one victory from playing in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens beat the Bills 35-10 in the fourth week of the regular season in Baltimore. In that game, Ravens running back Derrick Henry gained 199 rushing yards and Jackson threw two touchdown passes.

Allen was held to 180 passing yards and didn't account for a touchdown, either passing or rushing.