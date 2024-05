Fans react to Baltimore Ravens report of Derrick Henry signing

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have picked up the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

Oweh, a first-round draft pick from Penn State in 2025, will have a $13.25 million guaranteed contract for 2025. He will make about $2.2 million this upcoming season.

He has 13 sacks and 99 tackles in three seasons.

In 2023, Oweh played in 13 games and tallied five sacks with two forced fumbles.