Baltimore Ravens' new RB Derrick Henry looks forward to ride with QB Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE - Derrick Henry won't be the lone threat in the backfield like he has been most of his NFL career.

The new Baltimore Ravens running back is looking forward to sharing the spotlight with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The two Florida natives have seven combined Pro Bowl honors.

Jackson is a two-time league MVP, while Henry is a two-time NFL rushing leader.

"it definitely brings a different aspect because (Jackson) is a dual-threat quarterback," Henry said. "He's dangerous with his legs just as he is with his arm. It's going to be a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him as well."

Henry signed with the Ravens this offseason after spending the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. The 30-year-old rushed for 1,167 yards with 12 touchdowns last season and played all 17 games.

In Henry's best season, he racked up 2,027 yards in 2020.

He's expecting to bring that same domination to the Ravens this fall.

"My job is to be explosive, making explosive runs, being a threat in the run game and anywhere else they ask me to help out this offense," Henry said. "I need to do my job so that I'm a threat to opposing defenses."

Having Henry and Jackson eyeing opposing defenses is a terrifying thought on a team that made it to the AFC Championship Game last season.

Jackson passed for 3,678 yards in 2023 with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also gained a team-best 821 rushing yards.

"I'm going to try to take advantage of my opportunities," Henry said. "I expect to be impactful every time I touch the ball., and do the job the best way I know how."

The Ravens have three days of mandatory minicamp at the Under Armour Training Facility in Owings Mills.

The team's training camp starts at the end of July.

The Ravens play their first preseason game on August 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and their first regular-season game will be on Thursday, Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Haven't had a bad meal yet"

Henry is getting acclimated to Baltimore.

The first thing he has enjoyed is the food.

"I love it. I haven't had a bad meal yet," Henry said. "The food is good as Hell. It's been fun, especially getting around with my teammates and showing me around. I can't wait to see more when I am fully here."

Henry said during his first week in Baltimore, dined at Jimmy's Famous Seafood and enjoyed their world famous crab cakes.

"I went to Jimmy's the first week I was here. It was a great presentation. They gave me so much food," Henry said. "Their crab cakes were good as advertised. I don't know how much I will eat during the season because I am on a strict diet, but I might have one or two when we win."